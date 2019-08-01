A look-alike car with the Dubai Police logo has become an internet sensation

The logo of Dubai Police was spotted on a 4x4 vehicle in Vietnam. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: A motorist in Vietnam who liked the logo of Dubai Police’s supercars has used it to decorate his own private vehicle in Ho Chi Minh City.

The online video, which went viral on social media on Thursday, was recorded by an Arabic tourist in southern Vietnam.

The tourist who visited Ho Chi Minh City, formerly known as Saigon, expressed his surprise to see a Dubai Police car in the middle of the street.

The video showed the man approaching the four-wheel drive vehicle, which carried the green logo of Dubai Police, and asked the owner why he did that.

“I was surprised to see Dubai police car with Vietnamese plate number in Saigon. The owner didn’t know what the logo means. He found the logo on the internet and it seems he liked the Dubai Police Ferrari and copied the logo to decorate his car,” the man said in the video.