Captagon was originally marketed as a treatment for narcolepsy, depression and hyperactivity, but has been banned in most countries since the 1980s. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai: Dubai Customs has made a major seizure of around 3 million captagon pills, which is the largest in 2021 so far. Inspection officers of the Sea Customs Center Management at Jebel Ali Port managed to thwart the illegal shipment thanks to coordination between different sections coupled with the use of best technologies.

The Control Room, supported by Siyaj monitoring unit, analysed all data of the suspected container, and based on that it was thoroughly checked at arrival with the help of the K-9 dog unit.

“Within our efforts at the sea customs centers to live up to the expectations of the Safe Homeland campaign, we have made many seizures to contribute to a safer trade and protect the society from the hazards of the amphetamines,” said Yousef Al Hashimi, director of sea customs centers management. “The inspection officers are equipped with the most advanced devices, tools and systems including radioactivity scanners and K9 unit, which help us tight the noose on the drug traffickers and prevent drugs from entering the borders.”

Al Hashimi confirmed the centres are well prepared and work at full capacity despite the challenges posed by the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

Coherent plans

In the same vein, Ahmed Juma Al Jamri, senior manager of Jebel Ali and Tecom inspection Center said; “We follow coherent and flawless plans and strategies to detect, reveal and seize narcotics. The inspection officers do their job professionally relying on their high experience and knowledge and using the advanced technologies.”