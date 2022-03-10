Dubai: A community-centred space “for open dialogue and innovations in diplomacy” was inaugurated by the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) and Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI) at the Emirates Towers in Dubai today.
Called the Diplomacy Lab, the project is a shared space, “where different entities can come together and explore innovative ideas and solutions for diplomacy in the 21st century”. There will be programmes and sessions focused on innovations in diplomacy, particularly those that are relevant to the 21st century, including cultural diplomacy, space diplomacy, as well as issues around sustainability and global economy.
Farshied Jabarkhyl, managing director of FBMI, said: “The Diplomacy Lab aims to build discussions around diplomacy and lends itself as an educational hub and a platform for future diplomats, this is in addition to engaging the foreign diplomatic community and bringing in new talents.”
Innovation, culture and youth
The Lab, in particular, “will be a community-driven space focused on innovation, culture and youth. The space will thus be used to debate the foreign policy challenges of the future, explore how diplomacy can interact with technology, or promote cultural programmes and exhibitions that reach young Emiratis interested in pursuing a career in the foreign service of their country”.
Jabarkhyl added: “We are honoured to partner with AGDA to create the Diplomacy Lab, a space that reflects the strong role of FBMI in cultural diplomacy. FBMI has been a long-standing advocate for humanitarian and sustainable aid process and aims to create an ecosystem to teach diplomacy”.
‘Promoting cultural programmes’
Nickolay Mladenov, acting director general of AGDA, added: “Our goal is to create a space that brings together diplomats, students and researchers to debate the foreign policy challenges of the future, explore how diplomacy can interact with technology, or promote cultural programmes. We are thrilled that this initiative will benefit from Dubai’s vibrant start-up culture of innovation and hope to reach young Emiratis interested in pursuing a career in the foreign service of their country.”
The inauguration was also attended by Saeed Al Nazari, director-general of the Federal Youth Authority; and some members of the UAE diplomatic community.