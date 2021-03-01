A Gulf News staff member being administered his second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at the Gulf News headquarter during a staff vaccination campaign, in partnership with Tamouh Healthcare. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: More than 300 staff members of Gulf News have received the Sinopharm vaccine, thanks to an initiative by the company.

On February 28, Sunday, company staff received their second dose of vaccine, concluding a successful vaccination campaign set out by the senior management of Gulf News. The vaccine was provided by Tamouh Healthcare through its subsidiary MediQ.

Dr Partha Bannerjee, CEO, Tamouh Healthcare, said: “I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the UAE government for its efforts to ensure care and support to the emirates’ residents. The country’s leaders and their tireless efforts to ensure the UAE becomes a COVID-free country is commendable. The leaders themselves set an example in proving that the vaccine is safe by getting themselves vaccinated. ”

On February 28, Gulf News staff members received their second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

He added: “The Department of Health (DOH) has placed responsibility with Tamouh Healthcare to vaccinate residents with the COVID vaccination. I am happy to say that we have managed to vaccinate close to 1.5 million people. We focussed initially on Abu Dhabi and some corporates in Dubai too.”

He thanked the senior management of Gulf News for thinking about the welfare of its staff. “It is a great step, especially vaccinating the delivery and distribution staff, the reporters and all the staff in general.”

Dr Sanjay Ghosh, head of operations, said he works with 25 teams consisting of experienced doctors, nurses and encoders. “This is a mammoth operation that involves enormous amount of co-ordination, liaison, execution, human resource appointment, movement, timely transportation and ancillary actions for a successful execution of the vaccination drive. We ensure that on completion of registration, the first and second doses of vaccine are given within stipulated timelines. I personally thank the UAE government and Tamouh Healthcare for giving me this opportunity to be a part of this social service. We have been working round the clock for its successful execution.”

The vaccination drive for Gulf News staff members was carried out in association with Tamouh Healthcare, through its subsidiary MediQ. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO, editor-in-chief and executive director publications, Gulf News, said: “I am happy that we finished the two doses for all our employees in Gulf News, along with our newsboys. Joining hands with the government to vaccinate the staff and residents is an important duty to do to help in fighting the pandemic and to reduce the cases in order that we can all go back to our normal lives and for businesses to return to normal. I would like to send a message to our readers in all emirates to assure them that their trusted newspaper always look into their safety by taking care of its staff safety. Also, it is important for all of us to know that vaccination is not the end of this fight. It is only the beginning. And as the authorities always emphasise, preventive measures must be followed by maintaining physical distancing, wearing masks, keeping hands clean always and avoiding crowded places. I would like to thank Dr Partha Baneerjee and Dr Sanjay Gosh for helping Gulf News get this mission done through their support and quality service. I wish all our readers and residents in the UAE good health and safety.”

K.C. Nissar, Director — HR, Gulf News, said: “The vaccination drive at Gulf News has been successful. The company has the best interest for its staff and their health and this is why we organised a vaccination drive in our office premises. Not just that, people may not have access to get a vaccination done. So this is very beneficial. More companies must organise vaccinations for their staff members. A step like this can go a long way in decreasing the effects of the pandemic.

A Gulf News staff member being vaccinated. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Faisal Konopulakkal, distribution supervisor at Gulf News, said: “I cannot thank my company enough for this. As someone working in the distribution field, I am meeting people everyday. I feel safer now after my second dose of vaccine.”

A.K. Satish, Assistant Editor, Gulf News, who took his second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, said he was happy the company had initiated the vaccine drive for the staff. “By getting our vaccinations in place, we are literally saving our community and world at large, not to mention our own good health. Remember the pandemic has reminded us that we are not just responsible for ourselves but the community and world at large as well. With my second dose done, I feel safer and am grateful that my company has given us this opportunity.”

