Dubai: Hotel Fairmont The Palm in Dubai played a perfect host to the Gulf News-driven event, ‘International Yoga Day With Gulf News in Dubai’. Yoga enthusiasts from all walks of life gathered to execute a string of gravity-defying poses. Headstands by celebrities, influencers and nimble guests were the mainstay of the event. Watch the highlights from the event.
Watch: Cherished moments from Gulf News yoga masterclass
Headstands by celebrities, influencers and guests were the mainstay of the event