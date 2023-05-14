Dubai: Dubai Municipality has further expanded its beach tourism offering with the opening of three new beaches for night swimming in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3 and Umm Suqeim 1.
The 800m-long night-swimming beaches feature lighting systems, which enable residents and tourists to swim around the clock, and electronic screens that display content aimed at increasing safety awareness among beachgoers.
The beaches have qualified lifeguards outfitted with state-of-the-art rescue and emergency instruments to ensure the highest safety benchmarks, the municipality said.
To enhance safety, Dubai Municipality recommends that beachgoers engage in night swimming only in designated zones and avoid going into the sea from other areas. The Municipality also emphasised the importance of safety awareness, compliance with beach rules and regulations, constant monitoring of children and adherence to lifeguards’ instructions, in addition to maintaining the highest possible cleanliness.
Part of wider plan
Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General, Dubai Municipality, said: “The new night-swimming beaches are part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to contribute to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the emirate the world’s best place to live and visit. The initiative also forms part of the Municipality’s beach development plan aimed at providing distinctive experiences. The new facilities will further raise Dubai’s status as a beach tourism destination. Dubai Municipality will continue to develop the emirate’s picturesque beaches into some of the city’s most compelling outdoor attractions.”