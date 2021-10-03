The Burj Khalifa last night illuminated with images and famous quotes of India’s Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi marking his 152nd birth anniversary. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa illuminated with the images and famous quotes of India’s Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi marking his 152nd birth anniversary on Saturday night.

The tallest tower in the world posted a video of the projection on its façade on Twitter with a post that read: “Be the change you wish to see in the world” – Mahatma Gandhi. #BurjKhalifa celebrates #Gandhi by honouring the father of a nation who’s been an inspiration to many generations.”

Originally named Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the global peace icon’s birth anniversary is celebrated worldwide as the International Day of Non-Violence. Various world leaders including global organisations on Saturday remembered his message of non-violence and tolerance, reported ANI. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

Gandhi’s birth anniversary known as Gandhi Jayanti has been marked on Burj Khalifa ever since his 149th birth anniversary in 2018, which marked the commencement of a two-year line up of programmes of 150 years of Gandhian ideologies in the UAE.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and had been at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule. This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in ‘Swaraj’ (self-governance) and ‘Ahinsa’ (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Earlier on Saturday, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal paid flor tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

“Mahatma Gandhi was instrumental in getting us freedom, he is the father of the nation, a role model for every Indian, but one must also acknowledge his deep philosophical, spiritual and emotional connect both with the people of India and the world,” Goyal said while speaking on the occasion.

The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai also held a sustainable textile show showcasing trendy designs in handloom popularised by Gandhi during India’s freedom struggle.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, held a virtual celebration on the occasion.

Dr Shobha Radhakrishnan, an internationally acclaimed speaker on Gandhi, presented a narration on “Mahatma Gandhi’s Global Pursuit of Truth, Non-violence and Peace.”