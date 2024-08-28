Sharjah: Fire-hazard cladding has been removed from 10 out of 40 high-risk buildings in Sharjah in the first phase of a Dh100 million safety drive.

Authorities in April 2023 identified 203 residential towers and commercial buildings where flammable building materials needed to be replaced. In the second phase, 163 more buildings, which are comparatively at lower risk, will be covered. All these buildings are above seven floors high.

Existing cladding are replacing with fire-resistant materials to mitigate fire spread and give emergency services crucial additional time to respond. The cladding has been fully removed, achieving 100 per cent elimination of hazardous materials. The goal is to enhance safety by replacing flammable panels with non-flammable alternatives, prioritising both safety and aesthetics.

The project was launched under the directives of Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in an effort to reduce the number of building fires. The initiative is being fully funded by the Sharjah government. Sharjah Municipality is overseeing the initiative in partnership with Sharjah Civil Defence Authority and the emirate’s Department of Planning and Survey.

Engineer Yaqoub Abdul Rahim Al Zarouni, Director of the Engineering and Building Protection Department at Sharjah Municipality, revealed on Wednesday through the Direct Line programme on Sharjah TV and Radio, the completion of the removal of hazardous materials of 10 towers out of a total of 40 in the first phase, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year or the first quarter of next year.