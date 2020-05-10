Out of 333 apartments, 233 are closed and will be opened in the presence of their owners

Sharjah: As many as 150 buildings with banned cladding will have to be changed following May 5’s Abbco Tower fire in Al Nahda, Sharjah, it was announced on Sunday.

Details were announced in a virtual press conference with Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police and Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence.

The cause of the fire was said to be either a cigarette or Shisha coals.

Out of 333 apartments, 233 are still closed and will be opened in the presence of their owners, 100 have been inspected and out of that 100, 26 are completely destroyed, 34 are affected by water and smoke and 40 have had their doors damaged.

Thirty three vehicles in the streets below were also damaged.

The type of cladding Abbco Tower had was banned in 2016 and only permitted for new builds that are below seven storeys - to allow for fire engine ladders. However, because Abbco was built in 2006 it predated the ban.