- As of July 8, 2023, Emirati and Azerbaijani citizens will no longer require visas to travel to the other's territory. The agreement, which is already in effect, permits stays of up to 90 days.
- UAE residents with a valid residence visa can enter Azerbaijan without getting a prior visa at the embassy or the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in UAE.
Abu Dhabi: The UAE and Azerbaijan have agreed to mutual visa exemption, allowing their citizens to travel freely between the two nations.
The UAE Embassy in Baku made the announcement on Twitter, heralding the new agreement as a testament to the 'wise leadership' and 'distinguished relations' that exist between the two nations.
The move comes as part of the two nations' ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral ties and promote tourism and business travel.
This significant development will offer a major boost to both economies and promises to further deepen the relationship between the UAE and Azerbaijan.
Earlier, in July 2018, Azerbaijan announced that holders of UAE residency visa can obtain tourist visa to the country for the period of one month upon arrival at the airports of Azerbaijan.
The relevant valid visa along with the passport or travel document must be presented.
UAE residents with a valid residence visa can enter Azerbaijan without getting a prior visa at the embassy or the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in UAE.