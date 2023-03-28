Dubai: Are you a Chinese national living in the UAE? Did you know that you can make a seven-day permit-free transit in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and Macau Special Administrative Region (MSAR)? Here is how.
As per the websites of the immigrations departments of HKSAR and MSAR, if you are a mainland China resident entering the two regions from mainland China, you need to apply for a travel permit. However, if you are a mainland China passport holder living in the UAE, you can make a seven-day permit-free transit in the two regions.
Transiting via Hong Kong
You can make a seven-day, permit-free transit in Hong Kong, if you fulfill either of these two conditions:
1. You are transiting via Hong Kong to a third country or region from the UAE, other than your departing country (UAE). Documents you need to provide in this case:
- Valid passport.
- If you are transiting to a third country or region other than mainland China or Macau, you should provide the onward ticket to the country or region from Hong Kong, dated within your seven-day stay.
- If you are transiting to mainland China or Macau, you don’t need to provide your onward ticket.
2. You are transiting via Hong Kong from mainland China to a third country or region, including the UAE. Documents you should offer in this case:
- Valid passport.
- Onward ticket to this country or region from Hong Kong, dated within your seven-day stay.
- Valid visa or resident permit for the third country or region.
Transiting via Macau
You can obtain a seven-day permit-free transit in Macau, under these two conditions:
1. You are transiting via Macau to a third country or region from the UAE, other than your departing country (UAE).
2. You are transiting via Macau from mainland China to a third country or region, including the UAE.
Documents you need are:
- Valid passport
- Valid UAE visa or resident permit
- Flight tickets showing your transiting journey
- Valid visa of a third country or region, other than the UAE, where applicable.
Contacts
It is always advisable for you to contact the HKSAR and MSAR’s Immigration Department for your permit-free transit status, before you travel there. Here is their contact information:
HKSAR
- General enquiry hotline: +(852) 2824 6111. Working hour from 8.45 am to 5.15pm, Monday to Friday, and from 9am to 12 noon on Saturday, except for public holidays.
- General enquiry email address: enquiry@immd.gov.hk.
MSAR
- 24-hour hotline: +(853) 2872 5488
- Email: psp-info@fsm.gov.mo
