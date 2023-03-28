Transiting via Hong Kong

You can make a seven-day, permit-free transit in Hong Kong, if you fulfill either of these two conditions:

1. You are transiting via Hong Kong to a third country or region from the UAE, other than your departing country (UAE). Documents you need to provide in this case:

- Valid passport.

- If you are transiting to a third country or region other than mainland China or Macau, you should provide the onward ticket to the country or region from Hong Kong, dated within your seven-day stay.

- If you are transiting to mainland China or Macau, you don’t need to provide your onward ticket.

2. You are transiting via Hong Kong from mainland China to a third country or region, including the UAE. Documents you should offer in this case:

- Valid passport.

- Onward ticket to this country or region from Hong Kong, dated within your seven-day stay.

- Valid visa or resident permit for the third country or region.

Transiting via Macau

You can obtain a seven-day permit-free transit in Macau, under these two conditions:

1. You are transiting via Macau to a third country or region from the UAE, other than your departing country (UAE).

2. You are transiting via Macau from mainland China to a third country or region, including the UAE.

Documents you need are:

- Valid passport

- Valid UAE visa or resident permit

- Flight tickets showing your transiting journey

- Valid visa of a third country or region, other than the UAE, where applicable.

Contacts

It is always advisable for you to contact the HKSAR and MSAR’s Immigration Department for your permit-free transit status, before you travel there. Here is their contact information:

HKSAR

- General enquiry hotline: +(852) 2824 6111. Working hour from 8.45 am to 5.15pm, Monday to Friday, and from 9am to 12 noon on Saturday, except for public holidays.

- General enquiry email address: enquiry@immd.gov.hk.

MSAR

- 24-hour hotline: +(853) 2872 5488

- Email: psp-info@fsm.gov.mo