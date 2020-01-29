Passengers undergoing temperature scans at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan Image Credit: AP

DUBAI: The family of four, who have been diagnosed with Coronavirus in the UAE, arrived in the country from Wuhan in China on January 16, a top official at the Ministry of Health and Prevention told Gulf News on Wednesday.

“The family came to the UAE on January 16 and they presented with the symptoms on January 23,” Dr Hussein Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Centres and Clinics, Ministry of Health and Prevention and Chairman of the National Committee for the Implementation of the Provisions of the International Health Regulations and Prevention of Pandemics, said.

The family came to the UAE on January 16 and they presented with the symptoms on January 23. They are in a stable condition. - Dr Hussein Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Centres and Clinics, Ministry of Health and Prevention

It was not immediately clear whether the four patients were identified during screening at the airport or diagnosed with the virus after they came to a hospital.

Asked if those who may have been in contact with the family, including other passengers on the flight in which they arrived, would have to undergo screening, the official said it was not necessary.

Dr Al Rand said the family had been isolated and admitted to a hospital in the UAE, and were receiving all necessary care.

The official did not name the emirate or the hospital where the four are admitted.

“They are in a stable condition,” he noted.

Dr Al Rand cautioned the public against paying heed to any rumours in connection with the Coronovirus. “I urge all citizens and residents to get their information only from official sources.

Medical tests and treatment in case of positive coronavirus will be free in the UAE, Dr Al Rand added.