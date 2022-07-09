ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan this morning performed Eid Al Adha prayer alongside worshippers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Performing prayers by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s side were Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy National Security Adviser, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Crown Prince Court, Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of Sheikhs.

During the Eid sermon, preacher Abdulrahman Al Shamsi highlighted the religious significance of Eid Al Adha and the importance of taking pride in one’s identity and heritage, while also keeping alive the values of compassion and coexistence.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (centre), attends Eid Al Adha prayers, at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Image Credit: WAM

He wished the UAE leadership and people good health and further progress and continued stability to the UAE.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the souls of the UAE’s late leaders, Sheikhs and martyrs in Paradise.

Following the prayers, Sheikh Mohamed exchanged greetings with worshippers on the occasion.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed then visited the tomb of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, read Al Fatiha for his spirit, and asked Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.

Sharjah Ruler offers prayers

Meanwhile, His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, perform Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sharjah Mosque.

After prayers, Dr Sheikh Sultan received well-wishers at Al Badee Palace. Sheikhs, senior officials and citizens and residents, members of the Arab and Islamic communities also performed Eid prayers alongside Sharjah Ruler.

Dr Sheikh Sultan will continue to receive well-wishers at Al Badee Palace, for two days. This includes sheikhs, senior officials, notables and dignitaries and citizens and members of the Arab and Islamic communities residing in the country.

Ajman Ruler exchanges greetings

In Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today morning performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Mosque in Ajman.

Performing the prayer alongside Sheikh Humaid were Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents.

After the prayer, the Ajman Ruler exchanged Eid greetings with the worshippers.

RAK Ruler offers prayers in Ras Al Khaimah

In Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, today morning performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Grand Mosque in Al Riffa, Ras Al Khaimah.

A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also performed prayers alongside the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler.

Sheikh Hamdan offers prayers

In Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Zabeel Grand Mosque.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials also performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Zabeel Grand Mosque.

In his speech during the prayers, Dr. Omar Mohammed Al Khateeb, Executive Director of Islamic Affairs Sector in Dubai Government’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, highlighted the virtue of the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah.

The sermon also touched on the importance of the sacrifice in drawing closer to Allah and the necessity of remembrance of God and thanking him for his blessings.

Prayers in Umm Al Quwain

In Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, today morning offered the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the emirate.

A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, members of Muslim communities in Umm Al Qaiwain also offered prayers alongside the Umm Al Qaiwain Crown Prince.