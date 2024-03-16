Departing from Al Arish International Airport in Egypt, a plane landed at the Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, carrying 98 Palestinians, including 40 children in need of urgent medical assistance for severe injuries and burns, as well as cancer patients requiring intensive treatment. They were accompanied by 58 family members.

With the arrival of this new group of wounded and injured people, the total number of patients and companions received by hospitals in the UAE has reached 1,154. This includes 585 wounded children and cancer patients, as well as 569 companions.

This initiative is part of the UAE’s ongoing multi-level efforts to provide relief to the brotherly Palestinian people and to strengthen the response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Dr Maha Tayseer Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Medical Affairs and Life Sciences, affirmed that the UAE is committed to alleviating the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza. In this context, Dr Barakat said the wise leadership has directed that all forms of support be provided in the field of healthcare. The UAE has established a field hospital in Gaza and a floating hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, in addition to providing the hospitals in the Gaza Strip with ambulances, equipment, medicines, and medical supplies, she added.

She praised the efforts of the work teams, medical professionals, and volunteers working in the treatment and care of the Palestinian brothers in the field hospital in Gaza, the floating hospital in Al Arish, and the hospitals in the UAE that have received the wounded and cancer patients.

She also lauded the medical team responsible for transferring them from Gaza to the UAE in accordance with the health protocol followed in medical evacuation operations and commended the professionalism and dedication of all those involved in carrying out their humanitarian duty and in extending a helping hand to the brotherly Palestinian people in the difficult circumstances they are currently going through.

Dr.Barakat also valued the cooperation of the Egyptian authorities, who have provided all possible support and facilitation for the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives.

Upon the arrival of the plane, the medical teams began the process of transferring the wounded and injured patients whose cases required immediate transfer to hospitals for medical care. The remaining cases and companions were transferred to the Emirates Humanitarian City, where they will be staying.

For her part, Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, stated that the UAE continues its humanitarian role based on the principles of giving, tolerance, and charity, following in the footsteps of the founding fathers.

In light of the circumstances facing Gaza and in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership, the medical facilities have provided comprehensive care and specialized medical and health services to the cases that have arrived from Gaza since the arrival of the first group in November of last year. She affirmed that the health sector in the emirate is fully prepared to receive and treat the cases in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership in this regard, she said.

Dr Al Ghaithi noted the improvement in the health condition of the cases currently receiving treatment in the medical facilities, which are sparing no effort in providing the best means of treatment and supporting them in their journey towards recovery, including providing mental health services.

This has had a positive impact on the Palestinian patients receiving care, she added.

Mubarak Al Qahtani, the official spokesperson for the Emirates Humanitarian City, said that as part of the process of classifying the cases arriving from the Gaza Strip, facilities have been allocated in the city for cases that do not require hospitalisation and their companions. He stressed that the city meets the highest standards of security and safety to ensure maximum comfort for the guests of the UAE.

Al Qahtani added that the city includes a preventive health centre equipped with the latest medical equipment. It has been designed to the highest standards, taking into consideration the privacy and providing comfort and psychological support for the guests. In addition, the city administration has provided a nursery for children and specialized programs for school and university education so that the Palestinian students can continue their academic studies.