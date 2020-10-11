Sharjah: Firefighters put out a massive fire that erupted in a warehouse in Sharjah Industrial Area on Sunday.
Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director general of Sharjah Civil Defence, said the operations room was informed about the fire at 7.05pm on Sunday.
The warehouse contained auto parts and the blaze was contained without any injuries.
Thick black plumes of smoke billowing from the warehouse could be seem from far away.
Firefighters from Muweilah and Samnan controlled the blaze.
The site was handed over to forensic experts to determine the cause of the fire .