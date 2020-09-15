Ajman: A massive fire erupted in four warehouses in Ajman on Tuesday, an official said.
No casualties have been reported.
Brigadier Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Director of Ajman Civil Defence, said the fire broke out in four furniture warehouses at the Al Jerf Industrial area in Ajman.
The command room received a call at 3:27 pm and firefighters arrived at the scene within three minutes.
“Quick arrival of the firefighters ensured there were no casualties. The fire was controlled without any injuries or deaths,” Brig Al Shamsi said in a statement.
The furniture warehouses belonged to three different companies.
Firefighters from three stations in Ajman extinguished the fire in collaboration with personnel from the Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain civil defence departments.
“Cooling process is on and investigations are being carried out to determine the reason behind the fire,” Brig Al Shamsi added.