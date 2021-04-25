Sharjah: A fire broke out on the a fourth floor of a residential building in Sharjah on Sunday afternoon. The Civil Defence teams succeeded in evacuating residents with no casualties.
Police said they received a report at the operating room at 1.52pm of a fire in an apartment located on King Faisal Street. A team was immediately dispatched from the administration centre and the fire was controlled.
There are no injuries. Police investigation showed the apartment was divided from the inside. The site has been handed over to the forensic laboratory to find out the reason of the fire.