Dubai: Dubai Police rescued six Asian sailors and prevents their dhow from sinking in Dubai Creek, an official said on Sunday.
According to Lieutenant Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, director of the Maritime Rescue Department at the Ports Police Station, water leaked into the dhow through a crack caused by overloading commercial cargo. “The dhow was sailing out of Dubai Creek heading to an Asian country. The Command and Control Centre at Dubai Police received an emergency call from the dhow’s captain as water started filling their boat,” said Lt Col Al Naqbi.
Dubai Police maritime patrols were dispatched to the dhow in Al Khor area, and immediately rescued the sailors. “Dubai Police divers realised the crack in the dhow’s structure was large, which contributed to the leakage of huge quantities of water. So an immediate decision was taken to directing the boat to the nearest dock and secure it,” said Lt Col Al Naqbi. “Our teams succeeded in towing the dhow to a nearby dock. Then our divers installed special rescue balloons to help keep the boat afloat before we used a mechanical winch to recover it.”
Dubai Police worked in collaboration with Dubai Municipality to recover the sinking cargo and to prevent further damage.
Lt Col Al Naqbi urged owners of boats, dhows and yachts to check them before sailing. He asked sea users to use ‘Sail Safely’ service through Dubai Police’s smart app. “The service tracks sea journeys, alerts users to delays during a sea trip, identifies hazards, sends distress messages directly to the Dubai Police and helps with rapid emergency responses.” Lt Col Al Naqbi added.