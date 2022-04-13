Sharjah: ‘Ramadan Nights 2022’ began on Tuesday at Expo Centre Sharjah, with thousands of visitors rushing to visit the perfect shopping, entertainment, culinary and cultural destination that will be open until April 26.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah, with support from Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event brings with it big surprises and massive discounts of up to 75 per cent on a wide range of products.

Ramadan Nights 2022, spread over an area of 15,000 square metres, also features cultural events and programmes on health awareness. Image Credit: Supplied

Ramadan Nights is one of the biggest shopping events in the region and part of the larger Sharjah Ramadan Festival, showcasing more than 200 leading retailers and 25 international brands.

The event was inaugurated by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Expo Centre Sharjah; and Walid Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, second deputy chairman of Sharjah Chamber; in the presence of members of the Board of Directors of the Chamber and Expo Centre; Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; Abdul Aziz Shattaf, assistant director-general for the Communications and Business Sector; Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, general coordinator of the festival; and Sultan Shattaf, director of Sales and Marketing Department, Expo Centre Sharjah.

Ramadan Nights 2022, spread over an area of 15,000 square metres, also features cultural events and programmes on health awareness. A number of folk bands are also participating in the event. The traditional Emirati ‘Ayala’ dance was performed by the Shabab Al Harbia band, which attracted a large number of spectators.

Ramadan Nights is one of the biggest shopping events in the region and part of the larger Sharjah Ramadan Festival. Image Credit: Supplied

“As one of the Chamber’s vital organisations, we are eager to support and empower Expo Centre Sharjah to host major events and activities and strengthen Sharjah’s position as a leading city in the exhibitions industry,” said Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, adding: “Ramadan Nights plays a crucial part in achieving the goals of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, which aims to revitalise commercial and tourist movement across the emirate and spread joy and happiness throughout Ramadan.”

“Ramadan Nights has become a stand-alone event and one of Sharjah’s major shopping destinations due to its unparalleled ambiance and amazing offers,” said Saif Al Midfa.

Sultan Shattaf said that Ramadan Nights 2022 brings with it interesting surprises and valuable prizes through various raffle draws held throughout the event. Visitors and shoppers must spend a minimum of Dh200 to be eligible for the draw, which also includes the opportunity to win purchase vouchers and gifts through different contests.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan stressed that ‘Ramadan Nights’ is one of the most important activities that comes under the umbrella of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, organised by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in order to stimulate the economic and commercial activities in the emirate.

At a glance:

Event: Ramadan Nights

Date: April 12-26