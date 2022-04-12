Sharjah: The 11th edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis, organised by the Sharjah Press Club of of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, opens tomorrow night (Wednesday, April 13) in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council.
The annual Ramadan Majlis session, being held in Sharjah City and Khorfakkan from April 13 to 22, once again features leading national and international speakers and stars from the field of sports, arts and social media.
The first session titled ‘YouTube and the Equation of Entertainment and Influence’ will be held Wednesday night at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah to discuss the massive impact of the YouTube platform using visual content that combines entertainment with positive influence in various fields, and the factors that enhance the success of the content and serve the community.
The session will discuss the growing role and influence of YouTube by presenting experiences and ideas that take into account values and constants. Popular content creators Muhammad Al-Nahit, Ahmed Raafat and Basil Al-Haj take part in the session while journalist Muhammad Al-Mannai will moderate it.
Asma Al Juwaied, Manager of the Sharjah Press Club, underlined the club’s keenness to set a diverse and refreshing agenda for the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis every year to keep pace with societal interest in the most vital issues and topics, in line with the SPC’s professional and community role, and to consolidate the values of knowledge in various fields.
Al Juwaied pointed out that the 11th edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis, being held at Al Majaz Amphitheatre and the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre on the East Coast, once again features celebrated talents and experts, underscoring the growing importance of the annual event and public interest in it year after year.
Al Juwaied added that the Ramadan Majlis also features a number of interactive contests and prizes worth Dh100,000 for attendees.
The Ramadan Majlis is set to discuss in its other two sessions the continuity of the success of cinematic and dramatic works, and the need to build a professional outlook in the beautiful game of football.