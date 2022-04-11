Dubai: Dubai Police have warned motorists to slow down and be more careful when driving in the lead-up to iftar, the sunset time to end the fast. Monday marked the 10th day of Ramadan, a month of fasting.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the Traffic Department, said most traffic accidents and offences happen in the minutes before iftar because motorists are in a hurry to reach home to end their fast.
“Many motorists want to reach their homes just before iftar time and because of that, they commit many traffic offences like speeding, cutting red signal, overtaking and cause accidents. Most of the traffic accidents in Ramadan happen shortly before iftar,” said Brig Al Mazroui.
7,000 iftar packs daily
In a step to reduce traffic accidents in Dubai during Ramadan, Dubai Police in cooperation with charities are distributing 7,000 iftar meals to motorists just before iftar time every day.
Dubai Police have chosen junctions witnessing heavy traffic in the city to distribute meals to motorists with assistance from volunteers.
“It is part of our awareness campaign that include activities and initiatives to have a safe Ramadan. Officers and volunteers will distribute the meals to drivers minutes before iftar in order to encourage them to slow down and not exceed speed limits to get home,” he added.
'Leave early'
Brig Al Mazroui said that motorists commit different offences like speeding, driving on the hard shoulder, crossing red signal and not following lane discipline. Such offences can cause fatal accidents. He urged motorists to either leave early for their homes or carry water and dates to end their fast in the car. “That is better than causing accidents,” Brig Al Mazroui added.
Police will deploy more patrols around mosques and malls to organise traffic and will also focus on industrial areas such as Al Quoz, as workers go out in large numbers before and after iftar.