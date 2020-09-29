Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah firefighters brought under control a fire that broke out late Tuesday in workers’ accomodation near the port and the Federal Electricity and Water Authority building in the Al Mairid area. The Civil Defence teams succeeded in evacuating 44 workers with no casualties.
Brigadier General Mohammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Civil Defence Department in Ras Al Khaimah, said the operations room received a call at 9.29pm. Firefighters, police and ambulances immediately reached the scene, and under the supervision of Lieutenant Colonel Salem Al Shaer, Head of the Centres Department, tackled the blaze.
They succeeded in controlling the fire and preventing its spread to the neighbouring buildings. Brigadier Al Zaabi added that the accommodation belonged to one of the companies near the port of Ras Al Khaimah and the Federal Electricity and Water Authority building.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The fire left only material losses, he said. Brigadier General Al Zaabi praised the efforts of the firefighters.