Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, had completed another extreme sport feat — a vertical marathon — by ascending to the top of the Burj Khalifa.
A champion of an active lifestyle, Sheikh Hamdan, also known as Fazza, uploaded a selfie on Instagram from the stairwell of Level 160 — the highest point inside the world’s tallest skyscraper.
In his Instagram post, Sheikh Hamdan added the emoji for exhaustion to the photo's description.
The 160th floor of Burj Khalifa is not open to the public.
At The Top Sky — the newest observation deck — is on 148th floor; the original “At The Top” — an outdoor observation deck on the Burj Khalifa — is on the 124th floor.
Sheikh Hamdan is well known for his passion for physical activity and extreme sports, and frequently shares his fitness challenges to followers.
Most recently, he spearheaded the Dubai Run on Sheikh Zayed Road, which was a part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge he supports.
Under Sheikh Hamdan's direction, the 30-day challenge and variety of different programs have helped people develop a sports-and-fitness-focused mindset, enabling them to lead a healthier and more active lifestyle over time.
At the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Hamdan has ascended higher than this when, in December 2020, he scaled the tower to the very top and recorded a video of himself while strapped to the spire.
A short video titled “828 meters of excitement” showed him climbing the skyscraper’s pinnacle, which has garnered more than 2.4 million views on Instagram.