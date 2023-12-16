Sharjah: With doors open till midnight for 20 days, the ‘World’s Biggest Book Sale, Big Bad Wolf Sharjah’ is being held in the city for the first time as the local edition of the international event.
In partnership with Sharjah Book Authority, the World’s Biggest Book Sale, Big Bad Wolf Sharjah will run from December 19 to Jan 7, 2024 at Expo Centre, 10am to 12am daily.
Offering free entry to all, the sale has books in every genre, for children and adults alike.
Established in 2009 by BookXcess founders Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng, Big Bad Wolf advocates global reading and English literacy. Touring 37 cities in 15 countries, Big Bad Wolf Books was first held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Widely knows as the ‘World’s Biggest Book Sale’, the Sale is a global reading advocacy initiative that aims to ‘Change the World One Book at a Time’, by encouraging people of all ages to discover the joys of reading.
Since its inception, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has evolved, going global with editions held in Dubai, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan and other places.