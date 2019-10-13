Supplied pics

Dubai: Dubai Cares, part of Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has partnered with Big Bad Wolf 2019 in an effort to promote the culture of reading and giving in the UAE.

As a charity partner for the “world’s biggest book sale”, which is taking place from October 10 to 20, Dubai Cares is hosting an on-site activation that focuses on the importance of reading as well as learning through play in the early years.

Visitors to Dubai Cares’ activation can enjoy a learn-and-play space that explores how learning through play is vital for the development of the brain and how it helps build children’s communication skills.

Visitors will also get the opportunity to donate children’s reading books that are on sale at the book fair, by dropping them in the donation boxes after checkout. Collected books will be delivered to the McMillan Public Library in Nairobi, Kenya and hospitals across the UAE, in partnership with International Publishers Association and ‘Wanna Read’, respectively.

Dr Tariq Al Gurg, CEO of Dubai Cares, said: “We are delighted to partner with Big Bad Wolf for the very first time, and we hope this collaboration will be the first of many more to come. This partnership with two entities committed to education and learning makes perfect sense on so many levels. I was very happy to visit the exhibition today and witness the enthusiasm among members of the community towards the wide array of books on display as well as the amazing deals on offer. I would like to invite members of the UAE community to visit the book sale which I am sure will reignite in them the passion for reading as well as giving.”