Umm Al Quwain : As many as four lifeguards have been deployed on the beaches of Al Bait Mutawahid to ensure safety of beachgoers in Umm Al Quwain. Al Bait Mutawahid beach was closed due to a number of drowning incidents recorded in the vicinity.
The beach is re-opening to the public after Umm Al Quwain Municipality hired the services of a lifeguard company to monitor those who go swimming in the sea and to ensure the safety of community members who visit the beaches of the emirate. The move is part of the municipality’s keenness to raise safety standards on Umm Al Quwain beaches.
A municipality spokesperson said: “The Umm Al Quwain city’s beaches witness high turnout, especially during the summer. We are always keen on monitoring [the beaches] and raising awareness among beachgoers, as part of an annual plan.”
Umm Al Quwain Municipality has deployed four lifeguards on the city’s beaches. It has also provided lifeguards with all the tools and equipment necessary to carry out their work and to respond to emergencies that may occur on the beaches. They will be present at the beach from 7am to 7pm.
Meanwhile inspection teams are educating the public about the need to swim only in designated areas and at permissible times. Warning signs and safety instructions have been made available in multiple languages at all the beaches of the emirate.
Annual plan
The spokesperson added that the municipality was preparing an annual plan that would include awareness campaigns, follow-up measures, and provisions for lifeguards according to the needs of beachgoers. Official holidays and events have been taken into account while increasing the number of lifeguards.
Lifeguards will be present during the times when swimming is permitted and warnings and safety advisories issued by the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology will be implemented in order to maintain the safety and security standards for beachgoers.