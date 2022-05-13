Dubai: Dubai Police rescued two persons from drowning during the recent Eid Al Fitr holidays, a police official said on Friday.
According to Colonel Hassan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Ports Police Station, Maritime Rescue teams responded to five incidents, including drowning at Dubai beaches during the holidays. Police rescued two persons from drowning at Dubai Creek and Al Mamzar Park. They sustained minor-to-moderate injuries.
“Maritime rescue teams, police boats and jet-ski teams were spread across nine points on Dubai beaches during Eid Al Fitr holidays as part of a plan to secure beachgoers,” said Col Al Suwaidi.
In another incident, a man fell from an ‘abra’ in Dubai Creek and sustained a minor injury before being rescued.
Incidents at sea
Two other incidents at sea were also recorded by Dubai Police, though there were no reports of injuries. In the first incident, a man was rescued after his kayak sunk near a wave breaker. Police teams responded to a report about a boat that capsized near Dubai World Islands. The man on the boat was rescued by Dubai Police without reports of any injuries.
Col Al Suwaidi reminded owners of boats, ships and yachts to take advantage of the ‘Sail Safely’ service available on the Dubai Police app. “The ‘Sail Safely’ service via Dubai Police app tracks sea journeys, alerts users to delays during a sea trip, identifies hazards, sends distress messages directly to Dubai Police and helps with rapid emergency responses,” he explained.
Land Rescue department
Dubai Police’s Land Rescue teams responded to three separate traffic accidents during Eid Al Fitr holidays and rescued the motorists who were trapped in their wrecked vehicles.
Lieutenant Colonel Khaled Al Hammadi, Director of the Search and Rescue Department in the General Department of Transport and Rescue, Dubai Police, said the accidents resulted in two serious injuries, three moderate and one minor injury. “We responded to the emergencies of motorists trapped inside their vehicles after traffic accidents,” said Lt Col Al Hammadi.
Read more
He urged community members to avoid gathering around accident sites. “Never interfere with the work of rescuers as every minute counts when saving lives,” he reminded the public.
Dubai Police have advised the public to call 999 for emergencies or send distress requests (SOS) via Dubai Police’s smart app.