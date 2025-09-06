Sheesh Park in Khor Fakkan: A serene escape in the mountains

The 11,362-square metre park also has a 25-metre-high artificial waterfall
Located in the Hajar Mountains, Sheesh Park in Khor Fakkan has quickly become one of the most popular leisure destinations in Sharjah’s eastern region. Opened as part of Sharjah’s eco-tourism initiatives, the park offers visitors a mix of natural beauty and family-friendly facilities.
Spread across landscaped grounds, the park is framed by rugged mountain scenery, making it an inviting spot for picnics, relaxation, and photography. Its main attraction is the Shees waterfall, which flows dramatically from the mountains, especially during the cooler months. A paved walkway allows visitors to stroll near the stream, providing a refreshing escape from urban life.
Families are well catered for with shaded play areas, barbecue facilities, and comfortable seating zones. Jogging and walking tracks loop around the greenery, encouraging outdoor activity, while prayer facilities, parking spaces, and food kiosks add convenience.
Sheesh Park has become a favourite for both residents and tourists seeking a weekend retreat. Its proximity to the picturesque Shees village also offers visitors a glimpse into traditional Emirati life, complementing the natural attractions.
With its mountain backdrop and community-focused amenities, Sheesh Park stands out as more than a picnic spot — it is a symbol of Sharjah’s dedication to sustainable tourism and cultural heritage.
