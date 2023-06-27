Umm Al Quwain: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al Al Adha, wishing him good health and further development and welfare for the Arab and Islamic nations.
Sheikh Saud also sent Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates.
The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain also sent messages of congratulations to heads of state across Arab and Islamic nations, wishing them, and their peoples, good health, progress, and prosperity.
Sheikh Rashid bin SSheikh Saud also sent messages of congratulations to heads of state across Arab and Islamic nationsaud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also sent Eid greetings and congratulatory messages to the UAE Leaders, Deputy Rulers, Crown Princes, and heads of Arab and Islamic nations.