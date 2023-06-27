Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a cable of congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the advent of Eid Al Adha.
Dr. Sheikh Sultan expressed his sincere wishes for the continued prosperity and development of the people of the UAE, as well as the Arab and Muslim nations during this auspicious occasion.
He also sent similar messages of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; as well as the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates.
The Ruler of Sharjah also conveyed his greetings to the Kings, Presidents, and leaders of the GCC, Arab, and Islamic countries on this special occasion.
Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah sent similar cables of congratulations to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates; Crown Princes; Deputy Rulers, as well as leaders of GCC and Arab and Muslim nations on the occasion.