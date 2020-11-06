Apple users have been warned of a glitch in their iPhone operating system, iOS, that may make them targets of cyberattacks.
In a tweet, UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) warned users to update their WhatsApp and WhatApp Business apps to prevent hacking or manipulation by criminals. TRA also warned of a vulnerability that permits Siri to interact with WhatsApp even if the phone is locked.
The statement issued by the authority read: “A new version of WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iOS was released to fix vulnerabilities that could allow the execution of malicious code, memory corruption and crashes. Another vulnerability could permit Siri to interact with WhatsApp even after the phone was locked.
“We advise users to update the apps to version 2.20.111 or newer through the AppStore.”