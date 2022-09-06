Dubai: Ru’ya Careers UAE Redefined, the leading recruitment, skills development and networking forum empowering Emirati youth, will return to Dubai World Trade Centre from September 20 to 22, supporting young Emiratis in achieving their deepest ambitions.
The 2022 edition of Ru’ya will encourage young Emiratis on how to take their next professional steps, providing them with tools to take their career forward. More than just a recruitment fair, Ru’ya gives young Emiratis a roadmap to help them achieve their dreams. Ru’ya wis expected to welcome more than 18,000 visitors, and more than 100 exhibitors.
Ru’ya will explore ways that young Emiratis can forge career paths in areas such as banking, energy, logistics, property, government, telecoms, and hospitality, with data analysts, business operations managers, and software engineers most in-demand over the coming years, according to a recent survey.
Empowering youth
Ru’ya 2022 will also empower UAE youth with career development skills, such as how to improve their CVs and how to make their personal brands stronger, through their alliances with leading organisations in the markets, such as LinkedIn. Young entrepreneurs with an idea for a sustainable business can also enter the Next You competition, with a Start-Up boot camp during Ru’ya 2022 for the best submissions. The boot camp will be an opportunity for entrants to finesse their business plan, and pitch their idea to a panel of experts, picking up vital tips on communication, time management and other areas from experts along the way.