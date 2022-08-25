Dubai: Faculty at Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), Dubai Dental Hospital Dentists and Operation Smile Oral Health Educators organised a workshop for dentists focusing on cleft lip and cleft palate prosthetic rehabilitation.
Participants acquired more knowledge and technical skills to treat patients with cleft conditions. The initiative provided continuing dental education for dentists to learn the latest developments in dentistry.
“This was the first innovative obturator course in the world that utilised MBRU-developed 3D-printed models of maxillary conditions to enable hands-on training of the dentists in a pre-clinical setting,” noted Professor Keyvan Moharamzadeh, associate dean of Education at Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine and Consultant in Endodontics and Restorative Dentistry at Dubai Dental Hospital.
Operation Smile UAE, a branch of the global surgical non-profit Operation Smile, was established in January 2011 under the patronage of Sheikha Alyazia bint Saif Al Nahyan wife of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.