UAE's National Human Rights Institution approves two new committees

The decision was announced during the third meeting of the Board of Trustees in its second term, held at the NHRI headquarters in Abu Dhabi and chaired by Dr. Salem Suhail Al Neyadi, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution and Chairman of its Board of Trustees. The meeting was attended by Board members representing government entities, marking their first gathering during the current term, pursuant to Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 concerning the National Human Rights Institution.