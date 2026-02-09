GOLD/FOREX
UAE President issues decision to reconstitute Board of Trustees of National Human Rights Institution

The term of membership shall be four years

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a decision to reconstitute the Board of Trustees of the National Human Rights Institution.

Under the decision, the board will be chaired by Dr Salem Suhail Saeed Al Neyadi, while members will include Dr Fatima Khalifa Al Kaabi, Maryam Mohammed Al Ahmadi, Engineer Nasser Ahmed Mohammed Al Rashdi, Ali Salem Al Qeishi Al Shahi, Hamad Salem Kardous Al Ameri, Dr Youssef Abdelghafar Al Sharif, Ahmed Suleiman Ahmed Al Hammadi, Fadila Abdullah Mohammed Al Muaini, Moza Salem Abdullah Al Shoumi, Dr Amina Abdullah Al Majed, and Fatima Mohammed Youssef Al Jassim.

The decision stipulates that the board shall elect from among its members a Vice-Chairperson to assume the Chairperson’s duties in his absence. The term of membership shall be four years, commencing from the date the decision enters into force, without prejudice to the provisions of Federal Law No. (12) of 2021.

The decision shall take effect from the date of its issuance and shall be implemented by the relevant authorities, each within its respective remit. It shall also be published in the Official Gazette.

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
