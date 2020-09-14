Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) is marking the Arab Meteorological Day on September 15, a landmark day for the Arab World’s efforts to advance meteorology, which is observed this year under the theme ‘climate and the community’s safety’.
NCM is a member of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), its executive council, the Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System, the Tropical Cyclone Committee for Indian Ocean, the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers for Meteorology and Climate Affairs, the Permanent Arab Meteorological Organisation, and the Regional Association II (RA II) ASIA of the WMO.
On this day, half a century ago, the decision to set up the Permanent Arab Committee for Meteorology was taken by the Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level.
Commenting on the occasion, Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, executive director of NCM and president of the regional association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), highlighted the efforts of national meteorological authorities across the Arab world and their active contribution towards mitigating climate change effects and ensure the safety of the community.
He said: “As an active member of the Permanent Arab Meteorological Committee, the National Centre for Meteorology, on behalf of the UAE, collaborates with many like-minded regional and international organisations in the area of weather sciences. It also leverages its expertise and the latest technology to support scientific research covering weather monitoring, forecasting, analysis, warning, climate improvement and rain enhancement sciences. NCM is also keen to share its expertise and specialised knowledge