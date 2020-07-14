UAE youth called upon to ‘Challenge Yourself’ in new talent contest Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The ‘Shaikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth’ has called upon UAE teens to take up the ‘Challenge Yourself’ competition.

Youth across all nationalities in the 13–18 age group can send a one to two-minute video recording showcasing their chosen skill to info@sheikhsultanaward.ae. The skill categories are drawing; cooking; singing or instrument playing.

The videos must include a text indicating the participant’s name, age, title of the competition, and their chosen skill. Participants must also include a message encouraging their peers to participate in the competition and showcase their unique talents.

After the closing date of the competition – July 18 – the videos will be open to a public vote on Shaikh Sultan Award’s social media accounts, @Shksultanaward, which also has more information about the contest.

Participants who receive the largest number of ‘likes’ in each category will be adjudged the winners and receive prizes and appreciation certificates.

Hamda Bin Al Shaikh Hamda Bin Al Shaikh, the award’s project coordinator, told Gulf News, “His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, launched the [award] in 2019, to build a generation of young leaders who are ambitious, forward-thinking, empathic, responsible, and confident about their abilities.”

She added, “The [contest] is designed to continue furthering these noble objectives even during times that have been especially tough on our children and youth. Our aim is to offer a creative outlet to the UAE’s youth across all nationalities…”

Al Shaikh said, “We believe that excellence in every field should be celebrated and supported without exception. It is a development imperative to open new doors to young people in the UAE to pursue holistic personal development that will help them grow into leaders in future.