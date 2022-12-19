Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has launched an awareness campaign for blue-collar workers at their accommodations to make them aware of their rights and duties guaranteed by the law in the UAE.

The campaign particularly raises awareness on the new Law No 33 of 2021 on labour relations, which came into force on February 2.

ADJD Undersecretary Youssef Saeed Al Abri said the expansion of awareness campaigns to reach various segments of society is prompted by the role undertaken by the ADJD in cooperation with its strategic partners to maintain security and stability. It comes in accordance with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to consolidate legal knowledge due to its essential role in protecting the rights and fulfilling the duties stipulated by law.

The campaign started from ICAD workers’ accommodations in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Year-long campaign

Al Abri added that the outreach campaign for workers, which will last a year to cover the accommodations for workers in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, takes on special significance with the implementation of the new labour law, shedding light on the most important provisions of the law and the scope of its application, the new work models it has introduced, the flexibility it guarantees in the employment of workers in institutions and companies, in addition to the guarantees it offers and that achieve a balance between the rights and obligations of workers and employers.

The undersecretary said the campaign aims to reach a large number of workers to raise their legal awareness in view of the new legislation and the judicial system, and its importance in safeguarding the interests of both parties to the contractual relationship, so as to foster an attractive environment for investment and skilled labour.