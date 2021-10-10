Dubai: The winner of the Dh1,000,000 UAE-based Mahzooz live draw was announced on Saturday night.
The first prize of Dh50 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the draw coming Saturday (October 16) at 9pm UAE time.
EWINGS, managing operator of Mahzooz, saw one participant take home the second prize of Dh1 million in the 46th weekly live Mahzooz draw, which took place last night at the Mahzooz UAE Studio.
The second prize winner matched five out of six numbers, becoming Mahzooz’s 16th millionaire in 2021. Additionally, 102 winners bagged Dh1,000 each, while Dh35 went to 1,984 participants. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,171,440. The winning numbers were 2, 17, 40, 41, 42 and 45.
Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via its website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the draw and will be donated through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.
Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic.