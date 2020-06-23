It will be mostly hot and sunny across the UAE today, and "partly cloudy with a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon," which may cause rainfall in the afternoon, according to the National Centre of Meteorology's daily forecast.
Cloudy weather is mostly expected in areas around Fujairah and Al Ain.
Heavy rainfall was recorded over Al Ain on Monday evening.
Warm breeze is expected across the country through the day. The NCM forecast: "Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust."
It will be a warm day again with temperature highs in internal areas expected to reach 43-48°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 41-44°C, and 35-38°C in the mountainous regions.
The highest temperature recorded in the country yesterday was 48.4°C.
Humidity across the UAE's interal areas and coastal areas will hit 85-90 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 60 per cent.
The NCM also said: "The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea".