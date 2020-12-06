It's a foggy start to the week with thick fog across Abu Dhabi, Al Dhaid and Ras Al Khaimah till 10am today. The UAE's National Center of Meteorology has warned motorists in these areas to be careful while driving as visibility will be poor.
The NCM also said that the weather will become cloudy towards night and rainy weather will follow on Monday morning especially "over the sea and islands westward".
Meanwhile, temperatures in the country continue to decrease gradually. Today, maximum temperatures in the internal areas of the country are expected to reach 28–32°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 26-30°C, and 23-27°C in the mountainous regions.
A light breeze is expected throughout the day. The NCM forecast: "Light to moderate winds, becoming fresh by night over the sea."
Relative humidity will be moderately high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting a maximum of 90 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 75 per cent.
In the daytime, the sea along the UAE's coastline will be relatively calm, or "slight to moderate" according to UAE's weather bureau. However, it will become rough by night in the Arabian Gulf.