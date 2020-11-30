The Wahat Al Karama (Oasis of Dignity) memorial site in Abu Dhabi honours the Emirati men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice by laying their lives down for their country. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE will hold a one-minute silent prayer at 11.30 am on Monday to honour Emirati martyrs on Commemoration Day.

Commemoration Day, which falls annually on December 30, recognises the sacrifices and dedication of Emirati martyrs who have given their life in the UAE and abroad in the field of civil, military and humanitarian service.

Earlier in the morning, the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office (MFAO) sent out an SMS to residents to be part of the nation-wide event, which was held under the hashtag #Proud_of_your_sacrifices.

The SMS read: "In recognition of our martyrs, we celebrate Commemoration Day, while committing to social distancing on November 30, using #Proud_of_your_sacrifices and observe one minute of silent prayer wherever you are from 11.30am to 11:31am."

The MFAO at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court was set up to oversee these initiatives, through monitoring and reviewing the needs and requirements of martyrs’ families, and drafting and implementing related programmes and projects. It is mandated to follow up the requirements of families of martyrs in coordination with other authorities and to provide necessary support and care to them.

Residents flooded social networking sites with the hashtag in both Arabic and English, which becmae a trending topic on Twitter, as they honoured the martyrs for their brave actions, love and loyalty to the UAE.