It will be mostly sunny across the UAE today, along with "partly cloudy" weather in some areas of the country. "Low clouds will appear eastward by morning, may be convective by afternoon," according to the National Centre of Meteorology's daily forecast.
Partly cloudy weather is mostly expected in areas around Fujairah, and island areas off the coast of Abu Dhabi.
Warm breeze in the day, "light to moderate winds, freshening at times," is expected across the country.
It will be a hot day with temperature highs in internal areas expected to reach 44 – 48°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-42°C, and 34-39°C in the mountainous regions.
The highest temperature recorded across the country yesterday was 46.3°C.
Humidity across the UAE's interal areas and coastal areas will hit 90 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 60 per cent. According to the NCM, it will be: " Humid by night and Sunday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas."
Dense fog was reported earlier in the morning, today, in some areas of Abu Dhabi.
The NCM also said that the sea will be relatively calm along the UAE's coastline.