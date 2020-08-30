Temperatures across the UAE are gradually decreasing. While it will be mostly sunny, some parts of the country may receive rainfall today, again. The UAE's National Center of Meteorology, in it's daily weather forecast said that the weather will be: "Fair (sunny) to partly cloudy, and hazy at times, with a probability of some convective clouds formation interSouthward, associated with rainfall."
According to the NCM, cloudy weather will mostly affect coastal and internal areas of Abu Dhabi. Parts of Dubai may also see cloudy and dusty weather, till 10am. Rain was reported around 6:45am over Abu Hail.
Today, the maximum temperatures in internal areas expected to reach 42-46°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37-41°C, and 32-36°C in the mountainous regions.
Relative humidity will increase by night and on Monday morning. Humidity will be high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting 80-85 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 75 per cent.
The sea along the UAE's coastline will be relatively calm, or "slight to moderate" according to UAE's weather bureau.