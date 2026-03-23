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UAE strongly condemns attack on hospital in Sudan's East Darfur

Foreign ministry says strike violates international humanitarian law

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the targeting of a hospital in East Darfur, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, describing the incident as a grave violation of international humanitarian law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the UAE rejects any targeting of civilians and civilian institutions, stressing the need to protect medical facilities and healthcare workers and ensure they are not drawn into the conflict.

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The ministry reiterated the UAE’s firm position calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, an end to fighting, and the urgent delivery of humanitarian assistance without obstruction.

It also called for a serious political transition led by an inclusive civilian government independent of the parties to the conflict and extremist groups.

The UAE urged the UN Security Council to take all necessary measures to ensure full compliance by the warring parties.

The ministry extended its condolences to the Sudanese people and the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to the injured.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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