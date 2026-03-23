UAE strongly condemns attack on hospital in Sudan's East Darfur

Foreign ministry says strike violates international humanitarian law
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the targeting of a hospital in East Darfur, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, describing the incident as a grave violation of international humanitarian law.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the UAE rejects any targeting of civilians and civilian institutions, stressing the need to protect medical facilities and healthcare workers and ensure they are not drawn into the conflict.
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The ministry reiterated the UAE’s firm position calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, an end to fighting, and the urgent delivery of humanitarian assistance without obstruction.
It also called for a serious political transition led by an inclusive civilian government independent of the parties to the conflict and extremist groups.
The UAE urged the UN Security Council to take all necessary measures to ensure full compliance by the warring parties.
The ministry extended its condolences to the Sudanese people and the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to the injured.