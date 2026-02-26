UAE refutes false accusations made before Human Rights Council by warring party in Sudan

GOLD/FOREX
Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
GENEVA: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has affirmed that it is exercising its right of reply in response to false and baseless accusations made earlier today by a party to the conflict in Sudan whose hands are stained with the blood of its own people.

This came in a statement delivered by Shahad Matar, Deputy Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva during the State’s participation in the 61st session of the Human Rights Council, currently convening in Geneva.

She said: “This is merely the latest failed attempt to lecture this hall on the rule of law. This party stands accused of war crimes against their own population and has systematically sabotaged time and time again any sincere regional and international effort to achieve a diplomatic solution to the conflict."

"With a calculated indifference to the suffering of the Sudanese people, this party has committed documented human rights violations and violations of international humanitarian law—systematically obstructing humanitarian access, attacking civilian infrastructure, carrying out summary executions, and sexual and gender-based violence, " she continued.

She added, "The very representative accusing my country has failed to ensure impartial investigations or any real accountability. Not to mention the factual links to extremism towards this warring party, which is extremely worrying for my delegation and for the international community as a whole.”

