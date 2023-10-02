Abu Dhabi, UAE: In its commitment to nurturing young literary talent and promoting sustainable practices, Maktaba, under the umbrella of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT-Abu Dhabi), has proudly announced the 11th installment of the Little Writer in the Big Book competition for the academic year 2023-2024.
This year’s theme resonates deeply with the nation’s goals, focusing on ‘sustainability’, in tune with the UAE’s proclamation of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability.
Sustainable experiences, initiatives
Young budding writers are called upon to chronicle their sustainable initiatives and experiences, crafting them into compelling tales, penned exclusively in Arabic.
The competition mandates that each submission be hand-written in impeccable, formal Arabic, apt for the writer’s age bracket. Adhering to the sustainability theme, entrants must also weave in the rich cultural tapestry of the UAE, emphasizing its cherished values, traditions, and ethics.
Story structure
Every story should possess a clear structure, encompassing an engaging introduction, a well-developed plot, and a fitting conclusion.
Engaging with educational institutions, the competition facilitates entries through schools. An appointed supervisor from each institution will be responsible for evaluating and forwarding the students’ entries, and in recognition of their efforts, they stand a chance to win rewards from DCT-Abu Dhabi.
Notably, direct submissions from parents, on behalf of their children, are also welcome.Upon the competition’s conclusion, DCT-Abu Dhabi will honor the winning entries by compiling them into a published anthology.
Book distribution
This book will subsequently be distributed across all school libraries in Abu Dhabi, ensuring that the stories reach and inspire countless other students.
Aspiring writers and schools are urged to submit their stories by the 30th of November 2023 via the Maktaba Digital Library.
The much-anticipated announcement of the victors will be made available on the Digital Library on the 5th of February 2024.
For a comprehensive understanding of the competition’s guidelines and further details, interested individuals can visit https://library.dctabudhabi.ae/.