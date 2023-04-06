1 of 5
Kicking off on Friday, April 7 is the “World’s Biggest Book Sale” with discounts of over 75 per cent across its 10 days. Big Bad Wolf Books Sale is in its fourth edition and will be held at Dubai Studio City.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The book sale will be open to the public daily from 9am to 2am until Sunday, April 16, and is free for all to enter.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan /Gulf News

This year, Big Bad Wolf Books is introducing gift vouchers for the first time to encourage more people to read. Additionally, customers can partake in an exciting ‘Book Haul’ contest for a chance to take home a trolley full of their favourite reads. All they have to do is upload a creative image or video of their experience at the Book Sale on BBW’s social media with the hashtag #BBWDUBAI.
Image Credit: AHMED RAMZAN/ Gulf News

Visitors can browse through a plethora of bestsellers, fiction, non-fiction, literature, cookbooks, children’s books, graphic novels, and more. In addition, the fair will showcase board games, colouring books, and collectables, all under one roof.
Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

To spread the reading cheer among the community, visitors can participate in sharing their payment receipts (minimum spend of Dh260) with their friends and family, who can then use the paid receipt on their next visit to the Book Sale and receive a discount of Dh50 off on a minimum spend of Dh350.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News