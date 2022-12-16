Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai celebrated the 51st National Day of the Kingdom of Bahrain on Friday with various activities celebrating the well-established fraternal relations between the UAE and Bahrain.
Bahraini travellers arriving at Dubai International Airport (DXB) received a special stamp commemorating the occasion. The lighting of smart gates at DXB was changed to red, and the passport platforms of GCC countries were decorated with roses in the colours of the Bahrain flag. GDRFA also distributed free SIM cards to passengers arriving in the UAE.
Unity and cooperation
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, GDRFA's director-general, congratulated the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Bahrain. He also took note of the unity and strong cooperation between the UAE and Bahrain.
He added the fraternal relations between the two nations are reflected in the economic, political, cultural and social level.