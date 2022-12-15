Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Bahrain’s leadership and people on the National Day and the anniversary of the accession of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to the throne.
“We congratulate Bahrain’s leadership and people on their country’s National Day and the anniversary of the accession of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to the throne,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.
“We also congratulate them on their march of prosperity, stability and glory. May Allah bless and protect the people and leadership of the brotherly and dear country,” he added.